Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Little Falls Baseball Peaks in Postseason to Earn State Berth

Jun. 12 2019

If you ask any coach, they’ll tell you all they want is their team to peak at the right time and play their best baseball at the end of the year. That’s just what the Little Falls baseball team did, pulling off three straight upsets as the third-seed in the Section 8AAA tournament to advance to state.

“Things finally started clicking at the end of the year and it’s the perfect time for that to happen,” says head coach Chad Kaddatz.

Midway through the season, the Flyers were 8 and 8 unsure what path they were on for this season. They knew they were close to something special, 5 of those losses were by 1 run, and they credit the tight bond of their team to help them pull it all together.

“We communicate well, we know what people want done,” says senior catcher Mason Dempsey. “It’s just one big happy family that manages to figure things out.”

They started getting the tough runs across, playing perfect small ball throughout the postseason.

“It all starts with that leadoff hitter. Once he gets on we bunt him over and we hit him in,” says pitcher Travis Wenzel. “It’s manufacturing, we practice that all the time. Once the leadoff guy gets one, he steals, it’s basically a double, and we hit him in.”

They didn’t need to hit many in, with great pitching from the entire staff, including Travis Wenzel, who pitched complete game gems in two of their three playoff wins.

“He has a winning mentality. He comes at you and he’s going to beat you,” says Dempsey.

“He’s a tough kid. All through travel ball and youth baseball he’s been in a lot of big situations. Nothing rattles him. He’s exactly what you need for a game like this,” says Kaddatz.

It’s a great farewell to the 11 seniors on the roster, who used last year’s loss in the section championship game as motivation this time around.

“We were right there last year and to come up a little short kind of stung. Everyone remembers it and so we just had a goal this year to get to state and do whatever we could,” says senior Caleb Strack.

The Flyers will take on third-seeded St. Thomas Academy tomorrow at Siebert Field.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Former Vikings Attend Free Youth Football Camp In Little Falls

Sebeka Baseball

Sebeka Baseball Grinds Through Tough Seasons to Make it to State

Pine Grove Zoo Debuts New River Otter Exhibit

Fire Deaths In Minnesota Hit Lowest Mark Since 2009

What do you think?

Recent Show

Our Town — Hackensack

Over the past year, we have worked with many wonderful people to produce Our Town – Hackensack. In this program, we take a look at the history
Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Recently Added

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Common Ground: Leech Lake Art League

Posted on May. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate