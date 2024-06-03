Little Falls Baseball Heading Back to 8AAA Championship with Win Over Rocori

The Little Falls Flyers are the reigning Section 8AAA baseball champions, and on Tuesday, they were one win away from their third consecutive section title game appearance.

Last year, the Flyers had to battle through the elimination bracket and then beat Rocori twice to earn their berth to state. This year, though, they were trying to take the more direct route in the Section 8AAA semifinal, where they again faced the Spartans.

Little Falls was in a 4-0 hole before their first at-bat, but after taking a lead in the bottom of the sixth, they ultimately beat Rocori 10-5. Part of the reason was Peter Knopik coming out of the pen after the first, where he held the Spartans to only one run over the final six innings.

The Flyers now move on to the Section 8AAA championship on Thursday.