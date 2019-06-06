Little Falls Baseball Defeats Bemidji to Win Section 8AAA Title

Little Falls baseball defeated Bemidji 3-2 today to send the Flyers to the state tournament for the 15th time in program history and the first time since 2016. Watch highlights from the game and hear from the team after the big win.
