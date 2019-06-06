Lakeland PBS
Little Falls Baseball Defeats Bemidji to Win Section 8AAA Title

Jun. 5 2019

Little Falls baseball defeated Bemidji 3-2 today to send the Flyers to the state tournament for the 15th time in program history and the first time since 2016. Watch highlights from the game and hear from the team after the big win.

AJ Feldman

