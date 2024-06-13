Jun 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Little Falls Baseball Blanked by Totino-Grace in Class AAA Quarterfinal

After suffering an early exit in the Class AAA quarterfinal last year, Little Falls baseball is making a return trip to the state tournament with plans to make a deeper run.

Last season, they were paired with the eventual state champions, top-seeded New Prague, but this time around they were awarded the 5-seed and a more favorable match-up with 4-seed Totino-Grace, who they played Thursday in Chaska.

It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the fourth, when Totino-Grace went up 1-0. Ultimately, they blanked Little Falls 4-0.

The Flyers now move to the consolation bracket, where they will take on St. Thomas Academy. That game will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Mini Met in Jordan.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Fishing Tips

Fishing Tips 2024: Bobbers

Sports

Little Falls Baseball Secures 2nd Straight State Tournament Appearance

Sports

W-H-A’s Kianna Johnson Makes 4th Straight Class A Golf Tournament Appearance

Sports

W-H-A’s Parker Brock Wins Individual Class A Golf State Title