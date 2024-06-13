Little Falls Baseball Blanked by Totino-Grace in Class AAA Quarterfinal

After suffering an early exit in the Class AAA quarterfinal last year, Little Falls baseball is making a return trip to the state tournament with plans to make a deeper run.

Last season, they were paired with the eventual state champions, top-seeded New Prague, but this time around they were awarded the 5-seed and a more favorable match-up with 4-seed Totino-Grace, who they played Thursday in Chaska.

It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the fourth, when Totino-Grace went up 1-0. Ultimately, they blanked Little Falls 4-0.

The Flyers now move to the consolation bracket, where they will take on St. Thomas Academy. That game will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Mini Met in Jordan.