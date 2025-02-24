Listening Sessions Scheduled for Highway 210 Reconstruction Project in Brainerd

Public listening sessions are scheduled for a highway improvement project in Brainerd that starts next year.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to reconstruct and improve Highway 210 (Washington Street) through Brainerd in 2026 and 2027. The construction will span from Baxter Drive to Pine Shores Road.

In partnership with MnDOT, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation (BLAEDC) are inviting local businesses – especially those in the construction zone – to participate in listening sessions regarding the project. Two are scheduled for Thursday, March 6th, with one from 7:30 until 9:00 in the morning and the other from 3:30 in the afternoon until 6:00. Both will take place at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s CTC Room.

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber says the listening sessions will allow people to get critical updates on the project timeline and design and to let the public voice concerns and ideas about detours and access before final decisions are made, as well as to make sure business needs are considered during construction.

More information on the project can be found on MnDOT’s website.