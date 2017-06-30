DONATE

Liquor Stores Excited For Sunday Sales This Weekend

Mal Meyer
Jun. 29 2017
Sunday liquor sales will go into affect this weekend on the cusp of the Fourth of July. Many Bemidji area store employees tell Lakeland News that they are hoping the boost in holiday tourism will help kick off the occasion.

Noel’s Bottle Shop started advertising the new hours at the beginning of the week. Right now, their biggest issue is figuring out how much to order. With their regulars, people coming from the restaurant next door and a boat launch up the street – they’re in uncharted waters. While they’re sticking to some usual specials to draw people in, they’re hoping that by just being open, they can pick up some new clientele.

It’s the same way that some other stores are operating. They’re getting the word out, before they start sweetening the deal.

Northern Liquor will have their doors open for the full seven hours, from 11 AM to 6 PM. It will be the perfect time to sell to tourists who are accustomed to stores being open on Sunday. And, tourists aren’t the only ones who are used to it.

With so many variables changing how many customers will come through, Beehive Liquors say this first weekend will be a test to see how many staff they’ll need in the future.

Once the summer cools off and the extra customers leave, it will be time to reassess. The city decided earlier this week to open and says they’ll be watching closely before making any further decisions.

Out of 22 stores that Lakeland News contacted within ten miles of our three largest cities in our viewing area – Brainerd, Bemidji and Grand Rapids – only River Road Liquors in Grand Rapids decided not to open.

