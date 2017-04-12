Liquor Store Owner Opened On A Sunday And Now Pays The Price
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has reduced penalties for a liquor store owner who opened for Sunday business months before it was legal.
Lawmakers this year repealed a ban on Sunday liquor sales, but it doesn’t take effect until July 2.
Jim Surdyk opened for Sunday sales on March 12 and blasted it on social media. The city ordered him to shut down, but he continued selling. The city eventually announced a 30-day suspension of his license and a $2,000 fine.
The Star Tribune reports the new penalty is a 10-day suspension to be imposed on the first nine Sundays starting July 2, plus a one-day suspension on a Saturday and a $6,000 fine.
City officials say they wanted to minimize the impact of punishment on store employees.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More
Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More