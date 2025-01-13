Lions Club International Hosts Annual Mid-Winter Convention in Brainerd

Lions Club International’s District 5M9 held its annual Mid-Winter Convention on January 3rd, 4th, and 5th at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd.

The three-day-long event brought members from all over Minnesota, Manitoba, and northwest Ontario under one roof to acknowledge their achievements in 2024.

Lions Club International touts itself as the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members from more than 200 countries. Every member adheres to the Lions Club mantra to offer help where help is needed, whether that’s starting initiatives and programs to improve hearing and vision, or to fight disease.

“We deal with hunger, we deal with environment, we deal with childhood cancer, we deal with diabetes, humanitarian efforts, natural disasters and youth,” said 2022-2023 Lions Club International President Brian Sheehan. “But our clubs are autonomous, so whatever they have a passion about, that’s what they do, which makes our organization great. If they like to deal with mental health, then that’s what they deal with.”

The theme for this year’s Mid-Winter Convention this year was “A Sky Full of Stars.”