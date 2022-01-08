Lakeland PBS

Lions Club 5M9 Hosting Mid-Winter Convention in Brainerd

Ryan BowlerJan. 7 2022

The Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members on more than 43,300 clubs in 714 Districts, covering 182 countries and geographic areas.

For the last couple of decades, the Lions have served the Brainerd and Baxter communities and plan to do so for decades to come.

Their annual Mid-Winter Convention is taking place this weekend at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake, where they will celebrate all their good doings in the area and plan how they’ll help and improve the community in 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

