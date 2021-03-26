Line 3 Protestors Use Prayer Lodge to Blockade Construction Near Lake George

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Indigenous Line 3 protestors used a prayer lodge to blockade an Enbridge construction area near Lake George Thursday afternoon.

The prayer lodge is a tradiational structure of the Anishinaabe. Three Ojibwe tribes have sued against the approval of Line 3 and its impacts on their treaty territory.

Protestors streamed video of the blockade as they prayed and sang inside the lodge. Other protestors locked themselves to one another around the lodge. On the live stream video, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputies can be seen cutting off the protestor’s locking devices and making arrests for unlawful assembly and trespassing.

Enbridge officials said in a statement to Lakeland News that they recognize the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully, but they don’t tolerate illegal activities of any king, including trespassing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today