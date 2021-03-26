Lakeland PBS

Line 3 Protestors Use Prayer Lodge to Blockade Construction Near Lake George

Lakeland News — Mar. 25 2021

Indigenous Line 3 protestors used a prayer lodge to blockade an Enbridge construction area near Lake George Thursday afternoon.

The prayer lodge is a tradiational structure of the Anishinaabe. Three Ojibwe tribes have sued against the approval of Line 3 and its impacts on their treaty territory.

Protestors streamed video of the blockade as they prayed and sang inside the lodge. Other protestors locked themselves to one another around the lodge. On the live stream video, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Deputies can be seen cutting off the protestor’s locking devices and making arrests for unlawful assembly and trespassing.

Enbridge officials said in a statement to Lakeland News that they recognize the rights of individuals and groups to express their views legally and peacefully, but they don’t tolerate illegal activities of any king, including trespassing.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

