Line 3 Protestors in Duluth Temporarily Shut Down Lift Bridge

Lakeland News — Aug. 19 2021

Activists from as far away as Washington, D.C. came to Duluth to call for a stop to Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project.

The protest on Thursday shut down the Aerial Lift Bridge for half an hour as the protestors took it over after marching over from the St. Louis County Courthouse. No arrests were made.

“It’s really important for teenagers and young people to be involved in this climate activism because it’s affecting our future,” said Reb Spring, a 15-year-old resident of Washington, D.C.

Enbridge released a statement claiming their Line 3 project is safe and that they respect the right to protest as long as it’s done peacefully and legally.

