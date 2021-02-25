Line 3 Protestors Blockade Enbridge Worksites Wednesday Morning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Line 3 pipeline protestors, referring to themselves as water protectors, say they blockaded over 12 active Enbridge Line 3 worksites Wednesday morning with two different blockades.

One blockade involved two people locked into a flipped-over vehicle while at the other blockade, a person ascended nearly 40 feet in the air on a bi-pod blocking the entry road.

Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner says that the protests at the two locations on the same construction spread had little effect on the project. She says simultaneous work continued across the 337-mile route at multiple construction sites.

