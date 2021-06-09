Line 3 Protesters Maintain Blockade at Site Near Park Rapids
Protests continue today in northern Minnesota over Enbridge’s controversial Line 3 pipeline.
Protesters have maintained a blockade at a pump station near Park Rapids. The station was a focus of yesterday’s protests that included people chaining themselves to equipment.
Two women protesting spent last night in a boat blocking the entrance to the construction site while two men were underneath hidden behind dufflebags, beach chairs, water bottles, and clothing.
A Hubbard County deputy and private security guards stood by in the morning. Additional law enforcement arrived as authorities started cutting protesters free. Deputies freed the two women in the boat early Tuesday afternoon and led them away. They worked into the afternoon to cut through a device that the two men had used to make it difficult to extract them from the trailer under the boat.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.