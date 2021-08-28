Line 3 Protesters Arrested at MN Capitol and in Aitkin County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Troopers have removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline project at the state capitol today.

Videos posted on social media showed troopers carrying arrested protesters onto a bus as dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded demonstrators. According to a release from the Resist Line 3 Media Collective, six people were arrested. Protesters want Democratic Governor Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.

Indigenous and environmental activists who oppose the pipeline say it violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills. Enbridge says the new pipeline will improve safety with a newer, thicker pipeline.

Six Line 3 protesters were also arrested in Aitkin County yesterday when they would not leave the site at the Swatara pump station. Two people who were secured to the top of a tripod structure were removed by law enforcement, who used a bucket truck to help get them down safely.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said in a press release that no force was used in the apprehension of any of the people arrested.