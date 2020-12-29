Line 3 Opponents File Lawsuit to Stop Construction; Protest in Backus on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Opponents of a pipeline project that crosses three states have asked a federal court to halt construction in Minnesota on allegations that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to address several environmental issues when it approved a water quality permit.

Two Minnesota Ojibwe bands, White Earth and Red Lake, and environmental groups Honor the Earth and the Sierra Club filed a lawsuit Thursday that asks for a preliminary injunction to stop work on the Enbridge Energy Line 3 pipeline that began early this month across northern Minnesota. Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, WI. The 337-mile line in Minnesota is the last step in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s.

Today, a group calling themselves water protectors was protesting at one of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 staging locations near Backus. Protesters blocked access to the entrance of a pipe storage yard near Backus with one person hanging in a harness from the top of a tall wooden tripod. That person was later arrested, according to a tweet from protest group Giniw Collective.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today