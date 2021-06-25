Lakeland PBS

Line 3 Opponents Concerned Over Plan to Pump More Groundwater

Lakeland News — Jun. 24 2021

Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project are worried about the potential impact of the company’s plan to temporarily pump as much as 10 times more groundwater out of the construction area than once planned.

Enbridge has encountered more groundwater than anticipated as it digs trenches for the project across northern Minnesota. Earlier this month, the company obtained a permit to pump more water.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that tribal leaders worry about the impact on wild rice. But the Minnesota DNR says the increased pumping won’t have harmful impacts on natural resources.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

