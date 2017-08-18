Line 3 Intervenors Paddle To Protect Mississippi Headwaters

The final environmental review draft of a new Enbridge Energy oil pipeline is now available to the public. The multi-thousand-page document details the effects that a new ‘Line 3’ pipeline could have on the many potential routes.

A group of indigenous teens are spreading the word about the project by paddling to protect the waters that could be affected by the new pipeline.

The young canoers set off on Saturday from a site where Enbridge’s preferred route would first intersect the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

They’re stopping at Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park and other sites along the way to raise awareness about the possible dangers that the pipeline could pose to our water system.s

These young people are part of the ‘Youth Climate Intervenors’ that became a party in the legal process. They argued that they’ll be the ones needing to solve the possible negative consequences, like oils spills, as a result of the proposed pipeline.

Nolan Berglund, 16, is one of the intervenors and sees a lot of differences between the Line 3 process and what lead to the Standing Rock protests.

Because they are an intervening party, they’ll be directly involved at each step and have the chance to directly cross examine witnesses such as Enbridge.

While they haven’t had a chance to look over the final draft released today, they’re hoping it will answer some of their questions involving the tribes and the environment.

The public will be able to make their last comments on the final draft before it heads to an administrative law judge.