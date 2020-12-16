Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Water Main Break in Bemidji on Highway 197/Park Ave. NW

Line 3 Construction Underway in Clearbrook

Chris BurnsDec. 15 2020

Enbridge Energy has started their construction on the Line 3 replacement project in Minnesota.

According to Line 3 Mainline Construction Director Barry Simonson, starting in the snowier months is advantageous in some ways. All of the construction down the entire 300-plus mile long pipe will be done simultaneously.

Enbridge says their main goal has always been the safety of the environment and its workers. Extra precautions have been put in place, such as daily COVID-19 tests, along with wearing a mask even when working outdoors. The timeline for the completion of the project is between six and nine months.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Bemidji Bars and Restaurants to See Liquor License Fee Refunds

COVID-19 Relief Package Passes Minnesota Legislature

Nearly $6 Million in CARES Act Funds Given in Crow Wing County

21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.