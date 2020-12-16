Line 3 Construction Underway in Clearbrook

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Enbridge Energy has started their construction on the Line 3 replacement project in Minnesota.

According to Line 3 Mainline Construction Director Barry Simonson, starting in the snowier months is advantageous in some ways. All of the construction down the entire 300-plus mile long pipe will be done simultaneously.

Enbridge says their main goal has always been the safety of the environment and its workers. Extra precautions have been put in place, such as daily COVID-19 tests, along with wearing a mask even when working outdoors. The timeline for the completion of the project is between six and nine months.

