Lincoln Elementary In Bemidji Locked Down By Police Today During Search
An elementary school in Bemidji was locked down by police today as a safety precaution.
Authorities decided to lock down Lincoln Elementary while they executed a search warrant at a home nearby in the 2,400 block of Mill Street Northeast.
The lock down ended after the search warrant was executed.
Bemidji Police Captain David Lazells says no-one was arrested or detained as a result of the search warrant.
The case remains under investigation by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.