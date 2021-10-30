Lakeland PBS

Lincoln Elementary In Bemidji Locked Down By Police Today During Search

Lakeland NewsOct. 29 2021

An elementary school in Bemidji was locked down by police today as a safety precaution.

Authorities decided to lock down Lincoln Elementary while they executed a search warrant at a home nearby in the 2,400 block of Mill Street Northeast.

The lock down ended after the search warrant was executed.

Bemidji Police Captain David Lazells says no-one was arrested or detained as a result of the search warrant.

The case remains under investigation by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.

By — Lakeland News

