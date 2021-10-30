Lincoln Elementary In Bemidji Locked Down By Police Today During Search

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An elementary school in Bemidji was locked down by police today as a safety precaution.

Authorities decided to lock down Lincoln Elementary while they executed a search warrant at a home nearby in the 2,400 block of Mill Street Northeast.

The lock down ended after the search warrant was executed.

Bemidji Police Captain David Lazells says no-one was arrested or detained as a result of the search warrant.

The case remains under investigation by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today