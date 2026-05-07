Lincoln Elementary & Bemidji High School Students Collab for Tree Planting

Students from Lincoln Elementary and Bemidji High School collaborated on a special project earlier today at the high school in response to the massive windstorm that swept through the Bemidji area last year. When over 100-mile-an-hour winds blew through the Bemidji area last summer, it not only knocked over an estimated 9 million trees but also left a mark on the students of Lincoln Elementary.

“Our students came into school talking about the storm,” says Mellissa Anderson, Lincoln Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher. “They talked about how scary it was and how their houses and trees were damaged. So I just wanted to plan an activity that sort of repaired that with them.”

So, Anderson planned a tree-planting event with her students and other classes at Lincoln Elementary at Bemidji High School, an area that lost many trees in the front lawn of the school. Anderson then thought it would be fun to invite Lincoln Elementary graduates who are currently attending the high school.

“It feels like a full circle moment, like going from seniors to kindergartners,” says Nick, a senior at Bemidji High School and former Lincoln Elementary student. “It feels like forever, at least in my life span.”

“You wouldn’t really be able to do this any other time,” says Isabella, a senior at Bemidji High School and former Lincoln Elementary student. “This is the only time in our lives you really can do this. With all the storm damage, it’s just good to revamp what was here and is now gone.”

“These are students who attended Lincoln for kindergarten,” adds Anderson. “They’re actually the first class that I taught in the Bemidji School District, so I’m a little sentimental towards them. They can be the older students and the mentors to the young students. I think it’s important for our young learners to see what it looks like at the end of their education.”

Teachers hope that the students that end up attending Bemidji High School in the future can see how these trees have grown, and feel a part of something special.

“The high school lost a lot of trees, so it was just a natural location to hold this event,” says Anderson. “Students can come and plant the trees and then revisit them when they’re seniors later on.”

“It went great,” adds Nick. “The kindergartners are all so enthusiastic, and it’s just fun to see all that energy.”

In total, 11 maple trees were planted for this event, which were purchased by the Bemidji Area School District.