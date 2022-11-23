Lakeland PBS

Lincoln Education Center in Brainerd Holds Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ryan BowlerNov. 22 2022

In 2016, Brainerd Public Schools began a multi-million-dollar journey to improve the school district. After many different renovation projects and brand new schools and buildings, one of the last facilities of the entire 6-year project had its dedication Tuesday night.

“It’s awesome that we are finally able to be here, it was a long four years,” said Lincoln Education Center principal Amy Jordan with a laugh. “A long planning process, but it’s really cool to finally be in the building and see how it works with the kids in the spaces.”

The new Lincoln Education Center is a separate site educational program, providing special education services for students with emotional and behavioral disorders as part of the ATLAS (Area Transition Learning and Skills) program.

“To be having the ribbon cutting today for the Lincoln Education Center and our ATLAS program is just heartwarming, because we are providing the highest quality education for every single student in our school,” said former Brainerd Public Schools superintendent Laine Larson.

A program like this that’s targeted at different areas of learning is important for the district, as it gives all students the opportunity to grow and develop no matter their circumstance or situation.

There are so many different ways to learn in this day and age, which is what the Lincoln Education Center looks to highlight by providing the tools students need to transition into a life after school.

More information on the Lincoln Education Center can be found on their website.

By — Ryan Bowler

