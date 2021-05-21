Light Pole Banners Going Up to Celebrate Brainerd’s 150th Anniversary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

250 light pole banners will be installed in downtown Brainerd to celebrate the 150th year of the city.

Banners are on sale now for $75. Proceeds benefit the Brainerd History Group, who started the conversation about celebrating the anniversary in 2008. The banners will be installed on light poles on some of the most popular roads in the city.

Visit Brainerd Executive Director Mary Johnson says you can purchase banners at Visit Brainerd either at the store or online. The banners will be installed from the first week of June until October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today