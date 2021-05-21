Light Pole Banners Going Up to Celebrate Brainerd’s 150th Anniversary
250 light pole banners will be installed in downtown Brainerd to celebrate the 150th year of the city.
Banners are on sale now for $75. Proceeds benefit the Brainerd History Group, who started the conversation about celebrating the anniversary in 2008. The banners will be installed on light poles on some of the most popular roads in the city.
Visit Brainerd Executive Director Mary Johnson says you can purchase banners at Visit Brainerd either at the store or online. The banners will be installed from the first week of June until October.
