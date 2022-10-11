Lakeland PBS

Lifetime Member of Girl Scouts Living in Bemidji Turns 100

Mary BalstadOct. 11 2022

Credit: Amber Miller

It’s not everyday a major life milestone is reached. For Dona Mae Naylor, she was joined by different Girl Scout troops in Bemidji to celebrate the milestone of not only turning 100 years old, but also being a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts.

After moving to Bemidji in 1945 following World War II, which her husband served in, Dona Mae Naylor became an active participant in the community. But outside of the curling club, town and country club, and church groups, one title Naylor held dear was her lifetime membership of the Girl Scouts.

Surprised on her birthday, October 10th, by troops from around the Bemidji area, Naylor shared what it mean to be a Girl Scout and the life lessons she garnered. Now, the legacy of a lifetime Girl Scout can live on not only through Naylor but also those she inspires.

Along with singing “Happy Birthday” to Dona Mae, Bemidji Girl Scout troops also recited a pledge for the lifetime girl scout.

By — Mary Balstad

