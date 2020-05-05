Lakeland PBS

UPDATE: Life-Threatening Injuries In a Two-Vehicle Crash Near Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — May. 5 2020

UPDATE: The Minnesota State Patrol has updated the incident report in a two-vehicle crash where they reported a man had died.

As of 1:00 p.m., the report now states that James Edward Olson, 64 of Bemidji has life-threatening injuries.

A little before 4:00 p.m. yesterday, a 1998 Chevy 1500 pick up truck was traveling southbound on Parkers Lake Road in Turtle River Township when a 2017 Mack Dump Truck was traveling westbound on Birchmont Beach Road. The pickup truck who was driven by James Edward Olson, 64 of Bemidji, entered the intersection and was hit by the dump truck.

Olson was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the dump truck was wearing his seat belt and no medical attention was needed.

