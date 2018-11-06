Lakeland PBS
Life Saving Award Presented To 4 Bemidji Officers

Josh Peterson
Nov. 6 2018
L to R: Captain LaZella, Officer Erickson, Sgt. Bellows, and Officer Vesel

Three Bemidji Police Officers and a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy were honored today after saving the life of a distraught female back in August.

According to a post on the Bemidji Police Departments Facebook Page, officers Justin Erickson, Sgt. Jaeger Bellows and Kaitlyn Vesel with the Bemidji Police Department and Deputy Lee Anderson of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office were presented a LIFE SAVING AWARD which was presented by Bemidji Police Department Captain David LaZella.

These officers were involved in an incident on August 27, where a distraught person had climbed over the guard rail on a bridge over the highway. The officers were able to utilize crisis intervention techniques and eventually move in and grab the person, securing her and bringing her to safety.

