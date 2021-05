Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, May 26 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Discover how hotter weather impacts the animals, as the waterhole becomes busier in the evening cool. Nocturnal activity brings a new predator out of the shadows: hyena, creatures so elusive it’s hard to know the size of the clan.