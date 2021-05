Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, May 19 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Meet the first animal visitors to a new manmade waterhole in the African savannah. Scientists watch as warthogs and elephants discover the new oasis. But things become dangerous when leopards and lions close in.