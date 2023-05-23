Lakeland PBS

Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us

Tuesday, May 30 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Beloved chef and Italian immigrant, Lidia Bastianich, travels from big cities to small towns in rural America to share the inspiring stories of first, second, and third-generation Americans forging their own way, and shaping the shifting definition of what it means to be an American. Common among this nation of 46 million immigrants is the fact that these individuals are often faced with the question of how much of their culture to bring with them, and what to leave behind. What’s clear is that as America grows more diverse than ever before, many immigrants are making different calculations – as they more openly share their heritage within a country they are now helping to define.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

