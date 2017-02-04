DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Library Serves As A Shelter For Some

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

We’ve all heard the saying never judge a book by its cover and at the Bemidji Public Library they follow that motto.

“I come to the library everyday because I’m homeless and I don’t have anywhere else to go,” said Roger Jackson.

For the past few months Roger Jackson has used the library as somewhat of a shelter. He even told me he was thrown out of a bar for no reason, but he believes it’s because he’s homeless.

“Every single day I’ve been coming to the library just to keep warm, read books and use the computer and stuff you know,” said Jackson. “But everybody has been real respectful.

“We have people that spend, young people that will come and spend all day in the library. We have people of all ages that don’t have homes and stay in the homeless shelter in the area,” said Brumbach. “They are welcome here as long as they are following our policy, our posted policy.”

There’s so much to do in the library like story time for young kids, browse the Internet or just read. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says the library is a public place and everyone has the ability to go there.

“You had mentioned like SOS and some of the other shelters typically have rules or they have different hours and they’re not available during that time because of choices they made they’re not able to go to those facilities,” said Mastin. “So really the last resort is a place like the library.”

Mastin also says issues like intoxication or someone sleeping outside violate the rules of the library but its not necessarily criminal behavior.

“The library is a nice place. It’s comfortable. It’s warm. It’s got Wi-Fi and it’s public, I mean they have the ability to go there,” said Mastin.

“They need to follow the rules of the establishment and that’s where they’re running into some of the issues.”

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Reading Buddies Unite With Books

Posted on Jan. 5 2017 by

Red Lake Feast Pays Tribute To Homeless

Posted on Dec. 20 2016 by

In Focus: Art Exhibit Hopes To Explore What Books Really Mean

Posted on Nov. 25 2016 by

Lakeland Currents 905 – Save The Carnegie

Posted on Jun. 2 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

MN Farm Bureau Holds Leadership Conference

Posted on Feb. 4 2017

Recently Added

MN Farm Bureau Holds Leadership Conference

Posted on Feb. 4 2017

Fourth Annual Winterfest Begins On Lake Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 4 2017

BSU Women's Hockey Falls To Top-Ranked Wisconsin

Posted on Feb. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.