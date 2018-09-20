Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Level Three Sex Offender Moving To Wadena

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

A level three sex offender is moving to Wadena on October 1.

Christopher Austin Sharp, 28, will move to the area following his release from custody, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharp has a history of sexual contact with three female victims. Two of the victims were between the ages of 14 and 15 and one was an adult. He was known to his victims.

The purpose of the community notification is not to increase fear, but to enhance public safety and awareness, according to the news release.

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Full Range Of Orthopedic Services Now Available In Wadena

Counterfeit Currency Turning Up In Wadena County

Crash in Wadena County Leaves Two in Serious Condition

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Latest Story

Sarah L. McBroom Appointed to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

Governor Mark Dayton announced earlier today, September 20th, that Sarah L. McBroom will be the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth
Posted on Sep. 20 2018

Latest Stories

Sarah L. McBroom Appointed to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

Posted on Sep. 20 2018

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hosting Fall Clean-Up Event

Posted on Sep. 20 2018

Bemidji Town & Country Club Hosts Minnesota Senior Amateur Tournament

Posted on Sep. 20 2018

Public Asked For Help In Locating Suspicious Couple Seen Around Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

United Way Of Bemidji Launches Fall Campaign With Chili Cook-Off

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.