Level Three Sex Offender Moving To Wadena

A level three sex offender is moving to Wadena on October 1.

Christopher Austin Sharp, 28, will move to the area following his release from custody, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharp has a history of sexual contact with three female victims. Two of the victims were between the ages of 14 and 15 and one was an adult. He was known to his victims.

The purpose of the community notification is not to increase fear, but to enhance public safety and awareness, according to the news release.