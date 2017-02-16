DONATE

Level Three Sex Offender Moves To Bemidji

Josh Peterson
Feb. 16 2017
Randall Dean Adams

The Bemidji Police Department posted on social media that a level three sex offender has moved to the Bemidji area.

47- year- old Randall Dean Adams, was released in 2011 but recently moved to Bemidji on February 13.

According to the post on the Bemidji Police Departments Facebook page, Adams has no known address and is listed as homeless.

Back in 2009 Adams was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a helpless or mentally impaired victim in Hubbard County.

Adams is described as a 5.7, 178-pound American Indian male with brown eyes and black hair.

