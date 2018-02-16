Level Three Predatory Offender’s Release On Hold
A level three predatory offender who was scheduled to be released from the custody of the Minnesota Department of Corrections to the Bemidji will not be released as scheduled, according to the Beltrami Couny Sheriff’s Office.
Chester L. Grauberger’s release will not take place as previously scheduled; therefore, the community notification meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 has been cancelled.
