Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating to Brainerd

A level 3 predatory offender will be relocating to Brainerd next week.

A notification from the Minnesota Department of Corrections stated that Joshua Matthew McMillen, 32, will be moving to the 100th block of Gillis Avenue on November 5th. McMillen has a criminal history of sexual contact with a teenage female involving both touching and penetration.

McMillen has previously lived in the Brainerd community, therefore, no community notification meeting will be held. Public Fact Notification Sheets are available at the Brainerd Police Department and will also be posted to the department’s Facebook page.

The police department wants the community to know that McMillen is not wanted by police at this time.

