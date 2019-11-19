Level-Three Predatory Offender Moving To Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A level- three predatory offender will be moving to Bemidji after he is released from prison on November 20, 2019.

According to a notification from the Minnesota Department of Correction, 42-year-old Gerald Joseph Browneagle will be moving to the 600th block of 4th street Northwest. Browneagle has a criminal history of sexual contact with a known female child, an unknown adult female and an unknown teenage female. Contact included penetration. Browneagle gained compliance through coercion and force.

