Lakeland PBS

Level Three Predator Offender Relocating to Brainerd

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 1 2019

A level 3 predatory offender will be relocating to Brainerd next week.

A notification from the Minnesota Department of Corrections stated that Joshua Matthew Mcmillen, 32, will be moving to the 100th block of Gillis Avenue on November 5th. Mcmillen has a criminal history of sexual contact with a teenage female being both touching and penetration.

Mcmillen has previously lived in the Brainerd community therefore no community notification meeting will be held. Public Fact Notification Sheets are available at the Brainerd Police Department and will also be posted to the departments Facebook page.

The police department wants the community to know that Mcmillen is not wanted by police at this time.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Brainerd Police & Fire Departments, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Host Halloween Safety Event

Brainerd Man Arrested In Connection With An Assault And Robbery

CLC’s New Trap Shooting Club Creates Fun Competition And Family Atmosphere

DNR Says Smart Safety Choices May Have Saved Brainerd Area Duck Hunters’ Lives

Latest Stories

Maplewood Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Cass County

Posted on Nov. 1 2019

Aitkin Football Narrowly Takes Loss Against Esko In Section 7AAA Championship

Posted on Nov. 1 2019

Rep. Collin Peterson One of Two Democrats To Vote No On Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Posted on Nov. 1 2019

Coalition Seeking to End MN Restrictions on Abortion Has Day in Court

Posted on Nov. 1 2019

Golden Apple: Bemidji MS Teacher Concocts a Mixture of Science and Halloween

Posted on Nov. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.