Level Three Predator Offender Relocating to Brainerd
A level 3 predatory offender will be relocating to Brainerd next week.
A notification from the Minnesota Department of Corrections stated that Joshua Matthew Mcmillen, 32, will be moving to the 100th block of Gillis Avenue on November 5th. Mcmillen has a criminal history of sexual contact with a teenage female being both touching and penetration.
Mcmillen has previously lived in the Brainerd community therefore no community notification meeting will be held. Public Fact Notification Sheets are available at the Brainerd Police Department and will also be posted to the departments Facebook page.
The police department wants the community to know that Mcmillen is not wanted by police at this time.
