Level Three Offender Released In Bemidji

A level three offender has been released in Bemidji after serving his sentence imposed on him by the court.

According to the notification released by the Bemidji Police Department, Thomas Edward Strong currently has no physical address. The notification says that Strong is homeless near the Irvine Avenue Bridge near downtown Bemidji.

He has a history of engaging in sexual contact with male and female victims (age 5-7). Contact included sexual touching and penetration with victims that were known to him.

Strong is 6 feet tall and 211 pound American Indian male with black hair and brown eyes.

The Bemidji Police Department asks to report any criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual by calling 911.