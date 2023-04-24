Level 3 Sex Offender Relocates to Wadena Area
A Level 3 sex offender recently relocated to the city of Wadena last week.
According to the Wadena Police Department, Nicholas Rosemeier, 30, moved into a home in the vicinity of Shady Lane Drive in Wadena on April 18, 2023. Rosemeier has served his sentence for engaging in sexual contact with a known female toddler. The contact included sexual touching, and Rosemeier gained compliance through his position of authority.
Law enforcement state Rosemeier is not wanted by the police. The purpose of the release is not meant to induce fear but to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.
