Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To New Location In Bemidji

A convicted level 3 sex offender has moved to a new location in the Bemidji area.

Tadashi David Andersen, 29, moved from his current location in Bemidji to a home at Harrison Court SW in Bemidji on May 7th. Previously, Lakeland News had reported he was being released and moving to Bemidji when he had actually been released and has been living in the city.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, Andersen has a history of engaging in sexual contact with a minor female victim (age 14) on numerous occasions. Contact included penetration. Andersen gained access to the victim by “meeting her” on-line and then meeting in person. He also has prior juvenile history of viewing child pornography and sexual contact with two minor male victims, ages 5 and 8 who were known to him.

Andersen is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.