Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to Brainerd Next Monday

Lakeland News — Jan. 28 2022

Tyler Steven Jay

A Level 3 sex offender is scheduled to be released from prison and will be moving to Brainerd next Monday.

The Brainerd Police Department announced on its Facebook page that 28-year-old Tyler Steven Jay is moving to a home in the vicinity of Washington Street and Gillis Avenue. Jay is serving a 12-year prison sentence for separate incidents of sexual contact against known and unknown male children.

Police officials say Jay is not wanted by police, but the release of the information regarding Jay’s move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Man and His Family Putting Up a Fight Against Brain Tumor

Mental Health Calls on the Rise in Crow Wing County

Northwoods Adventure: Lumberjack Jaunt Ski Race to Be Held at Northland Arboretum

Annual March for Life Held in Bemidji This Past Saturday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.