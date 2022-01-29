Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to Brainerd Next Monday
A Level 3 sex offender is scheduled to be released from prison and will be moving to Brainerd next Monday.
The Brainerd Police Department announced on its Facebook page that 28-year-old Tyler Steven Jay is moving to a home in the vicinity of Washington Street and Gillis Avenue. Jay is serving a 12-year prison sentence for separate incidents of sexual contact against known and unknown male children.
Police officials say Jay is not wanted by police, but the release of the information regarding Jay’s move to the area is meant to keep the public informed.
