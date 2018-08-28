Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To Bemidji

A convicted Level 3 sex offender is being released from prison and is planning on living in Bemidji.

Gerald Joseph Browneagle, 41, is scheduled to be released from prison on August 29, 2018.

According to the Department of Corrections, Browneagle has a history of forced sexual contact with three female victims (age 11, age 15 & adult). Browneagle was known and unknown to his victims.

Browneagle is planning on living on the 600 block of 4th Street Northwest in Bemidji.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin is notifying the public about the release of Browneagle as allowed by law, but reminds the public that Browneagle will have served his sentence imposed by the court and will be transitioning into the community.