Level 3 Sex Offender Moving Back To Wadena

A Level Three sex offender is moving back into the Wadena community on November 1.

According to the Wadena Police Department, 25-year-old Adam Levi Schultz was convicted of possessing child pornography and engaging in sexual contact with a 9-year-old male.

Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in our communities and law enforcement has the ability to register and track these offenders after their release from correctional facilities, according to a news release.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a community notification meeting but have yet to schedule a time and date.