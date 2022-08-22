Level 3 Predatory Offender to Be Released in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Level 3 predatory offender is scheduled to be released next week and will be residing in the Brainerd area.

According to a press release from the Brainerd Police Department, Jordan Michael Koloski, 36, will be released on Tuesday, August 30th and will move to a residence on the 100 block of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd.

Koloski has a history of sexual contact with teenage female victims, which includes taking advantage of one victim’s vulnerable state. Koloski was both known and unknown to his victims. Contact included both penetration and force to gain compliance.

The Brainerd Police Department says no community notification meeting will be held for Koloski since he is not new to the community and has lived in Brainerd before. Public notification fact sheets will be available at the police department and on their Facebook page.

Koloski is not wanted by police at this time. The release says the notification is not meant to increase fear in the community but is to keep the public informed.

