Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Predatory Offender to Be Released in Brainerd

Hanky HazeltonAug. 22 2022

Jordan Michael Koloski

A Level 3 predatory offender is scheduled to be released next week and will be residing in the Brainerd area.

According to a press release from the Brainerd Police Department, Jordan Michael Koloski, 36, will be released on Tuesday, August 30th and will move to a residence on the 100 block of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd.

Koloski has a history of sexual contact with teenage female victims, which includes taking advantage of one victim’s vulnerable state. Koloski was both known and unknown to his victims. Contact included both penetration and force to gain compliance.

The Brainerd Police Department says no community notification meeting will be held for Koloski since he is not new to the community and has lived in Brainerd before. Public notification fact sheets will be available at the police department and on their Facebook page.

Koloski is not wanted by police at this time. The release says the notification is not meant to increase fear in the community but is to keep the public informed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Brainerd Water Tower Roof Renovations to Start in September

Good Sam Rally Celebrates 52 Years of RVing in Minnesota

Racing Fans Ready for This Year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR

City of Brainerd, Former Firefighters Reach Settlement on Union Being Dissolved

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.