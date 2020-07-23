Level 3 Predatory Offender Set to Be Released in Bemidji
A Level 3 predatory offender will be soon be released into the Bemidji area after having served his sentence.
Tyler Michael Gabrelcik is to be released from prison on July 27th, 2020. At age 18, Gabrelcik engaged in multiple incidences of sexual contact against a known female child over a period of time. Contact included penetration. Gabrelick exploited unmonitored access with the victim and used manipulation and confusion to gain and maintain compliance.
Gabrelick has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. His new address will be in the 1400 block of Bemidji Ave. N in Bemidji.
The Bemidji Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.
This information is being released by the Bemidji Police Department. Law enforcement agencies are authorized to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Bemidji Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The Bemidji Police Department may be reached at 218-333-9111.
