Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Nisswa

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has been released from prison and has moved into a residence in Nisswa.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Evan Greenough, who is 24 years old, moved to the 22000 block of Mollie Lake Road on August 23.

Greenough has a history of sexual contact with females ages 10 and 14 and was known to his victims.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office released this information to the public pursuant to Minnesota Statute. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but to enhance public safety and protection.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Wadena

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Other Area Of Brainerd

Hockey Camp in Nisswa Attracts Kids from Across the World

Annual Regatta Returns To Gull Lake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

The Mighty Midway

All for the price of admission, you can have high flying adventures, that will leave you screaming for more. The Minnesota State Fair’s Mighty
Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Latest Stories

The Mighty Midway

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Brainerd Boys Soccer Beats Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Brainerd Girls Swimming And Diving Takes Win Over Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Public Invited To Tour New Joe Lueken Cancer Center

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Tornado Causes Storm Damage In Western Polk County

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.