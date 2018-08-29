Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Nisswa
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has been released from prison and has moved into a residence in Nisswa.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Evan Greenough, who is 24 years old, moved to the 22000 block of Mollie Lake Road on August 23.
Greenough has a history of sexual contact with females ages 10 and 14 and was known to his victims.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office released this information to the public pursuant to Minnesota Statute. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but to enhance public safety and protection.
