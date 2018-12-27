Lakeland PBS
Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Cass County

Josh Peterson
Dec. 27 2018
Michael Lee Littlewolf

A level-three predatory offender is set to be released into Cass County in mid January.According to a post on the Cass County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Michael Lee Littlewolf, 49, will be released from custody Jan. 14, in Cass Lake. The agency did not give an exact address for where Littlewolf will be staying. Littlewolf is a 5 foot 8, 181-lbs. American Indian male. He has black hair and a medium build.

The sheriff’s office said Littlewolf has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is not actively wanted by authorities. He must register with authorities upon his release.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said, Littlewolf has a history of having sexual conduct with unknown adult and teenage females, who at times he would hold captive, and in one incident, he bound the male companion of an adult victim.

