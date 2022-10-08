Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Grand Rapids Area
A convicted Level 3 sex offender is being released from prison next week and will be living in the Grand Rapids area.
41-year-old Ryan Dorry will be moving to the vicinity of Wendigo Road and Danson Road in rural Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 10.
According to a fact sheet from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Dorry was designated as a Level 3 offender for previous sexual contact with a woman he did not know. Dorry gained access at a social gathering and force was used to gain compliance.
Dorry has served his time and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.
