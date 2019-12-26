Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving To Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A level 3 predatory offender will be moving to moving to Crow Wing County on January 1, 2020.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that level three predatory offender Terry Lee Bryant, 37, will be moving to Crow Wing County and will be residing on Estate Circle Drive in rural Brainerd.

Bryant has a history of sexual contact with known male and female teenagers. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the contact occurred after meeting online and then in person.

Bryant is classified as a level 3 offender by the Department of Corrections. Sheriff Goddard wants the public to know that his office has an intensive monitoring program in place that includes home visits to the offender and working alongside probation and the Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Goddard states, “We rely on the community daily to assist us by reporting any activity to my office so that we can follow-up to ensure safety and security for all. I believe that an informed community is always a safer community.”

Deputies will be releasing information to residences in close proximity to Bryant’s residence.

