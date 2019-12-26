Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving To Brainerd

Malaak KhattabDec. 26 2019

A level 3 predatory offender will be moving to moving to Crow Wing County on January 1, 2020.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that level three predatory offender Terry Lee Bryant, 37, will be moving to Crow Wing County and will be residing on Estate Circle Drive in rural Brainerd.

Bryant has a history of sexual contact with known male and female teenagers. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the contact occurred after meeting online and then in person.

Bryant is classified as a level 3 offender by the Department of Corrections. Sheriff Goddard wants the public to know that his office has an intensive monitoring program in place that includes home visits to the offender and working alongside probation and the Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Goddard states, “We rely on the community daily to assist us by reporting any activity to my office so that we can follow-up to ensure safety and security for all. I believe that an informed community is always a safer community.”

Deputies will be releasing information to residences in close proximity to Bryant’s residence.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Crossing Arts Alliance Holds Class on Making Krumkake Cookies

Twins Winter Caravan Coming To Brainerd in 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Implementing Safety App

The Center in Brainerd Lets Seniors Spend Time With Peers

Latest Stories

One Person Injured After Oven Explodes At Tasty Pizza North

Posted on Dec. 26 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Eyes Return to State

Posted on Dec. 24 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Turning Around Their Power Play

Posted on Dec. 24 2019

Two Brothers Dead Following Farm Accident on Western MN Farm

Posted on Dec. 24 2019

New Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Ready To Get Started

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.