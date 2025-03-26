Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Brainerd After Prison Release

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender will moving to a residence in the city of Brainerd next month.

The Brainerd Police Department is notifying the public that 52-year-old Jimmie Dale Peake is expected to be released from prison on April 14th and will be residing in the vicinity of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd.

Police say Peake has a history of engaging in sexual contact against known female children, which included penetration. In all incidents, Peake used an established relationship of trust with the fictims to attain and exploit unmonitored access.

The Brainerd Police Department wants to remind the public that Peake is not currently wanted and that the notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, but to keep the public informed.