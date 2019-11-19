Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving To Bemidji
A Level 3 predatory offender will be moving to Bemidji after he is released from prison on November 20, 2019.
According to a notification from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, 42-year-old Gerald Joseph Browneagle will be moving to the 600th block of 4th Street Northwest. Browneagle has a criminal history of sexual contact with a known female child, an unknown adult female and an unknown teenage female. Contact included penetration. Browneagle gained compliance through coercion and force.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.