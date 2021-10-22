Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Bemidji Area Address

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Level 3 predatory offender will be moving to an address in the Bemidji area.

As of October 9, Tyler Michael Gabrelcik, age 28, will be moving to the 5000 block of Cardinal Road NW in rural Bemidji, moving from the city of Bemidji. He was released in July 2020 after serving his sentence.

At age 18, Gabrelcik engaged in sexual conduct and contact with a known female child several times over an extended period, which included showing the victim sexually explicit material, exposing himself, and sexual touching and penetration. He also possessed child sex abuse images.

Gabrelcik has served the sentence imposed on him by the court, and law enforcement may not direct where he lives, works, or goes to school. This notification is not meant to increase fear but is meant to raise awareness in the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today